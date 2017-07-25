Pokemon Go Bonuses Extended After Live Event's Issues

Bonuses that Pokemon Go players have been enjoying for the past few days will continue for a few more, Niantic has announced. Things like double experience and reduced hatching distances will now run until this Thursday; they were originally set to expire on Monday night.

You'll have until July 27 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (or 1 AM BST on July 28) to continue enjoying all of the bonuses unlocked as part of the recent Pokemon Go Fest event. Here's everything that players can currently take advantage of:

Double Stardust

Double Candy

Double XP

Increased Pokemon encounters

Reduced hatching distance

Reduced buddy distance

These rewards were tied to specific objectives that players around the world contributed to this past Saturday. This was also tied to the first-ever Pokemon Go Fest event in Chicago, where the game's first Legendary was set to debut if enough Pokemon were caught worldwide. However, Fest was plagued with technical issues that resulted in a sometimes incredibly awkward livestream.

Two Legendaries were ultimately unlocked--check out our guide on how to catch Lugia and Articuno. Niantic also provided a full suite of bonuses for all players of the game as a "thanks to the Trainers around the world who banded together to catch millions of Pokemon during the Challenge Windows."