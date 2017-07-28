New Pokemon Go Update Out Now

A new update for Niantic's popular mobile game Pokemon Go has arrived. The newest update fixes a number of bugs, including those related to freezing and crash scenarios. This update also fixes a "motivation decay bug" for Pokemon who have less than 3000 CP.

Additionally, the new Pokemon Go update brings back Team Instinct leader Spark. As Polygon explains, Spark had gone missing, and fans petitioned for him to return.

With the new update applied, you should see version 0.69.1 for Android and 1.39.1 for iOS. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted on Niantic's website.

In other news about Pokemon Go, some attendees of the recent Pokemon Go Fest event are apparently filing a lawsuit against Niantic over the event's technical issues and more.

Pokemon Go July 28 Patch Notes: