PlayStation Plus Collection Loses Its First Game, Persona 5

Subscription holders will have until May 11 to add Persona 5 to their library.

In a new PlayStation blog post where the PS Plus titles were revealed for the month of April, Sony has announced that Persona 5 will be leaving the PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11.

Sony confirmed that players will have until this date to add Persona 5 to their library in order to continue to access it while they have an active PS Plus subscription. The game is also only available on the PlayStation 5.

It's unclear why Persona 5 is being removed from the PS Plus Collection, but this is the first time Sony has confirmed a game's withdrawal from the service.

The Japanese role-playing game from Atlus first joined the PS Plus Collection in November 2020--when the service was first launched--alongside other AAA titles such as God Of War, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy 15, The Last Of Us Remastered, Ratchet and Clank, Uncharted 4: A Theif's End, and more.

Yesterday, Sony revealed its brand-new PlayStation Plus subscription service, which will launch in June with three tiers. The standard PS Plus subscription will be rebranded to PlayStation Plus Essential and will cost $60 per year, while PlayStation Plus Extra will cost $15 per month or $100 per year and will feature 400 PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is called PlayStation Plus Premium--which will cost $18 per month or $120 per year--and will include "up to 340 additional games" versus the Extra tier.

