PlayStation 5 Price Increasing In Europe, Canada, And More

Sony Interactive Entertainment is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 across various regions, citing global economic challenges and adverse currency trends as the primary reason.

SIE CEO Jim Ryan states in a blog post that the decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) for the PS5 has been a difficult one, but that global inflation as necessitated it. Regions affected by the price increase include all of Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and parts of North America. The United States is, however, unaffected.

Below is a breakdown of the new prices for both PS5 versions across affected regions. The price increase will only take effect in Japan from September 15 due to how the region handles sales through a lottery system. Other increases are immediate.

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99



UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99



Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)



China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan



Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95



Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499



Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



Jim Ryan concluded the blog post by saying that Sony's top priority is still improving the supply chain for PS5 production in order to keep the console in stock across all regions, in spite of the price increase. Earlier this week Sony announced that the PSVR 2 would be coming in early 2023, while also revealing a new premium controller called the DualSense Edge.