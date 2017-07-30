Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Passes GTA 5 And Fallout 4 On Steam Charts

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, the Hunger Games-like PC shooter that launched earlier this year, continues to be massively popular. It's now the record-holder for the highest peak player count on Steam for a non-Valve game.

Battlegrounds hit 481,219 peak concurrent players in July 2017, surpassing Fallout 4's 471,955 from its launch month of November 2015. Battlegrounds already passed Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, which hit 360,761 concurrent players during its launch month of April 2015.

We now hold the record for the highest peak player count of any non-Valve game! GG WP everyone <3 pic.twitter.com/cHjXPeSE8p — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 30, 2017

As mentioned, only Valve-developed games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (850,485; April 2016) and DOTA 2 (1.29 million; March 2016) have higher peak concurrent player figures. This is a massive achievement for Battlegrounds.

Writing on Twitter, Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, said he owes the success to having an "amazing team" to work with at the studio Bluehole.

Battlegrounds, which sells for $30, is the No. 1 top-selling title on Steam right now. It's still in Early Access, which means it's an unfinished version of the game.

For lots more on Battlegrounds, check out GameSpot sister site CNET's in-depth interview with Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene.