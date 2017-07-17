Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Passes GTA 5 On Steam Concurrent User Chart

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, the Hunger Games-like PC shooter, has passed Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam concurrent user charts. It reached 382,561 concurrent users recently, pushing past the 360,761 that GTA V had when it launched in April 2015.

This information was shared directly from the developers on the game's Twitter feed (via GI.biz). Battlegrounds now has the fourth highest peak concurrent player count ever on Steam, only behind Fallout 4 (471,955), Counter Strike: Global Offensive (850,485), and Dota 2 (1.29 million). Check out the chart below to see the top 10 titles.

Again, your support of @PUBATTLEGROUNDS astounds me! We just surpassed GTAV & achieved the 4th highest peak player count on @steam_games <3 pic.twitter.com/UGtSJX3GYR — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) July 16, 2017

Battlegrounds continues to be super-popular, of course. Right now, it's the No. 1 title on Steam's public Top Sellers chart, while it is behind only CS: GO and Dota 2 on Steam's list of 100 most popular games based on concurrent users.

For lots more on Battlegrounds, check out GameSpot's new video feature in which Jake Dekker and Mike Mahardy talk about how the game encourages memorable scenarios.

Battlegrounds is coming to Xbox One later this year, though a release date has not been announced. Those playing on Xbox One X will be able to enjoy 4K and HDR support.