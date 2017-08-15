Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Panel Coming To Gamescom

Gamescom 2017 kicks off next week from Germany, and now the organisers have announced some of the panels that people can attend at the big gaming show.

Maybe the biggest one is about Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. Creator Brendan Greene will appear on a panel called, "My journey – from modder to creative director of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds." Given that Battlegrounds is one of the most popular games on the planet right now, this panel will understandably probably be one to watch if you can. It's being held on Wednesday, August 23, starting at 1 PM local time.

Later that day, Ultima creator Richard Garriott will be on a panel titled, "The golden age of games is NOW – how to rise to the occasion." He is now working on an Ultima spiritual successor called Shroud of the Avatar.

Finally, there will be a Project Cars 2 panel called "Project Cars 2 -- Built By Drivers." Creative director Andy Tudor and professional race driver Nicolas Hamilton will talk about "how Project Cars 2 was made by both motorsports drivers and a community of passionate racing fans." A live gameplay demonstration will take place during the panel.

Go to the Gamescom website to learn more about the panels and their specific timing. It isn't immediately clear if these panels or others may be streamed.

Gamescom 2017 runs August 23-26 in Cologne, Germany. In addition to these panels, we're expecting news from Microsoft and Electronic Arts, and there could always be surprises. GameSpot will have a team on the ground to bring you coverage as the show unfolds.