  • 0 Total
  • 0 Chatting
  • 0 Lurking
  • 0s Global Cooldown
A new poll has started! VOTE NOW or forever hold your peace

Microsoft Xbox Press Conference Gamescom 2017

Join us as we talk about Microsoft's upcoming announcement including the Xbox One X and hot game trailers.

Close
Chat!
(0 seconds cooldown)
Replies
    Polls

    Warning

    Hype Meter