Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Crosses 500,000 Concurrent Players, Nears Second Most All-Time

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' popularity still hasn't hit a ceiling yet. Developer Bluehole announced today that the game hit a new milestone, crossing 500,000 concurrent players.

This is a really high number of people to be playing at the same time. PUBG momentarily had the second highest number of concurrent users behind Dota 2, exceeding Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Over the past few years, it has been very unusual to see CS: GO at any ranking below number two, and Dota 2's place at the top has been seemingly invulnerable.

We just broke 500k! Thank you all so very much for your continuing support! <3 pic.twitter.com/FXnsy6twGX — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) August 4, 2017

PUBG peaked at 523,000, coming even closer to CS: GO's record for concurrent users at 546,000. In July, the game surpassed Fallout 4's peak concurrent users to enter third place on the list. You can see the top 100 most-played games over at Steam's stats page.

According to SteamSpy, PUBG has sold around 6.2 million copies since it entered Early Access in March. It's currently scheduled for an official launch sometime next year, and it'll be released on Xbox One toward the end of 2017.

In other news, PUBG's big July update was delayed until this week. It's live now, and it adds dedicated first-person servers alongside other changes. In addition, Bluehole is testing a paid cosmetic DLC system now, but it recently had to respond to criticisms of the system.