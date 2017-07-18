Playerunknown's Battlegrounds-Like Gameplay Might Come To Future Ubisoft DLCs, CEO Says

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most popular games that's released this year, and it's consistently been near the top on Steam in terms of active players. It's gaining enough attention that other companies are starting to take note. Today during Ubisoft's earnings call, CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned that the company is watching Battlegrounds with interest, and that it might do something similar down the line.

In response to a question about the rise of Battlegrounds, Guillemot responded that the game doesn't pose a threat to Ubisoft's properties, but instead it presents an opportunity. Rainbow Six Siege and Ubisoft's other shooters are doing well regardless of Battlegrounds' performance. However, there's a possibility that Ubisoft could make its own version of Battlegrounds' gameplay.

"[Battlegrounds] is doing a fantastic job," Guillemot said. "Rainbow Six continues to grow, and the time spent on the game is increasing, so we didn't see any competition from that game. But we look at what those guys are doing, and it's a type of gameplay that is very interesting and that maybe is something you'll see in some of the DLCs we do on some of our games in the future."

Even though he did not announce anything, his statement reveals that Ubisoft is thinking seriously about Battlegrounds--and that its future products might be influenced by it.

In other Ubisoft news, the company revealed today that Ghost Recon: Wildlands is the year's best seller so far. In addition, its most recent financial quarter has been a strong one, with sales increasing in spite of no new releases.

Battlegrounds, meanwhile, recently passed Grand Theft Auto V on the concurrent user chart, making it fourth all time. It's coming to Xbox One later this year, as well, although a release date hasn't been specified. Xbox One X players will get 4K and HDR support.