Play MLB The Show 22's Free Tech Test On PS5, Xbox Series, And Switch This Week

A technical test for MLB The Show 22 has been announced, inviting players in the US and Canada to try out Sony's new professional baseball game ahead of launch. The tech test begins Thursday, February 17, and runs for about a week, wrapping up on February 23.

The tech test will be held on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. All you need is an internet connection, and this tech is open to everyone. The test will be available to download for free on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop beginning today, February 16.

Players are allowed to share gameplay and video of the tech test, but Sony asks users to flag their content with "tech test" because the game is not in a finalized state. Check out the video above to learn more.

MLB The Show 22 Tech Test

February 17 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET through 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on February 18

How To Download

The free MLB The Show 22 tech test will be available to everyone beginning February 16 from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop

MLB The Show 22 Tech Test Requirements

The test is free and open to everyone, but you must be 18 years or older and live in the US or Canada.

What The Developers Are Testing

In a statement, Sony San Diego said it's aiming to launch MLB The Show 22 in the "best" possible state, so this test is being held to stress test the game's servers, online matchmaking, online co-op, and cross-platform play. The test will also help the studio gather feedback on gameplay.

MLB The Show 22 launches on April 5, just in time for the start of the new MLB season. Like last year, Sony San Diego developed the game and it will be released on multiple platforms, including Xbox, and, for the first time, Nintendo Switch. Xbox fans can play the game on Game Pass as part of their subscription.

MLB The Show has multiple editions to choose from, so it might be helpful to consult GameSpot's MLB The Show 22 preorder guide to find out more.