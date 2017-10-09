Play Ghost Recon: Wildlands For Free This Week On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

With its new PvP mode Ghost War releasing soon, Ubisoft has announced that Ghost Recon: Wildlands will be playable for free later this week for a limited time. Separate from its five-hour trial, this free weekend event covers all platforms, giving PS4, Xbox One, and PC owners an opportunity to check out the open-world action game.

Starting on Thursday, October 12, Ubisoft will open up Wildlands to players on all platforms. It will be playable through Sunday, October 15, and includes access to the aforementioned Ghost War. Ubisoft did not specify, but you likely won't be able to try out the DLC that has been released for the game; we'll report back as we learn more. However, you can still benefit from the wide array of free updates that have been released since Wildlands' launch earlier this year.

Coinciding with the free weekend event, Ubisoft will offer a 50% discount on all versions of Wildlands. That will drop the standard version to $30/£27.50. Progress will carry over from the free trial if you decide to purchase the full game; those on PC can begin pre-loading now through Uplay.

The 4v4 Ghost War mode comes to the shooter as part of a free update on Tuesday, October 10, following a recent beta test. Matches play out as best-of-three, with 10-minute rounds. There are eight maps and 12 classes at launch, and Ubisoft has said it will have "regular updates and new content" after launch. This will include more classes, maps, and modes. You can check out a new trailer for the mode above.