Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Next Update Makes Helicopters Easier To Control

Hot on the heels of news that Ghost Recon: Wildlands is getting a beta for its player vs. player mode, Ubisoft also announced that it's revamping the way helicopters work in the game.

Today's update includes a substantial overhaul of helicopter controls, meant to make them easier to use. Ubisoft also stated that the new controls are meant to make them feel more authentic. Each type of helicopter will fly slightly differently, and you'll need to get the rotor up to a sufficient RPM before you can take off.

Most significantly, Ubisoft is changing the way that weapons systems work on each type of helicopter. Gatling choppers, for instance, will have new crosshairs, rocket helicopters will have lock-on targeting, and small helis with rockets will fire salvos instead of locking on. There's also a new control scheme, which you can see below. You can also check out the full Title Update 6 patch notes at the bottom of the article.

Triggers control vertical speed (LT = vertical descending speed, RT = vertical ascending speed)

Left stick controls horizontal speed (up/down = forward/backward, left/right = left/right)

Left/right on the right stick controls rotation speed.

Up/down on the right stick controls the rotation speed of the camera, which in turn determines the direction of the helicopter.

In other Ghost Recon: Wildlands news, the open beta for the PvP mode launches on all platforms later this summer, although Ubisoft hasn't given an exact date yet. In addition, the game is the best-selling title of the year so far.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Every helicopter now has a different behavior Small helicopters are very fast, very mobile, and have a high pitch Gunships are fast, mobile, and have a very military feeling to them Blackhawks are slower and more steady when handling

Helicopters' take off physics are now more realistic. Once the helicopter reaches the correct RPM, it will take off automatically

The helicopters no longer slide while taking off

Helicopter engine torque reacts to the player's actions

Improved destruction of helicopters on impact

HUD

While using a gatling chopper, the HUD now displays a crosshair while aiming

While using a rocket chopper, the HUD now locks onto targets

While using a small chopper with rockets, instead of locking, the player shoots rocket salvos

Added a HUD display that shows the current helicopter speed and altitude

Missions/narration

In "La Gringa": Fixed a bug where the objective marker could disappear

In "El Chido's Agent": Fixed a bug preventing mission's completion if the agent gets alerted

User Interface

Fixed a bug where the "Down" symbol wouldn’t always appear

Audio

Player will hear helicopter engines speeding up and slowing down upon accelerating/decelerating

World

Fixed some zones where player could not climb

Fallen Ghosts

Fixed a bug where some rebel skills wouldn't be displayed on the HUD

Fixed a bug where some elements in the TacMap and the Los Extranjeros tab would be stretched on the ultra-wide aspect ratio displays

PC