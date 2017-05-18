Overwatch Season 4 End-Date, New Anniversary Event Skins Revealed
Here's some of what's to come in Overwatch.
Blizzard has confirmed when the fourth season of Overwatch Competitive play will end and revealed some of the new skins for the upcoming Anniversary event.
Posting on the game's website today, the developer announced that the season will end on May 28, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The fifth season will begin on Wednesday, May 31 at the same time.
Players who completed their Season 4 placement matches can get a special pray and icon, which will be unlocked automatically when the season comes to a closer. Those who make it into the top 500 players on their platform and in their region will get another spray and icon.
"Aside from sprays and icons, you'll also receive a number of Competitive Points based on the maximum skill rating you achieved during the season," Blizzard said.
Here is a breakdown of the Competitive Points you'll earn depending on your Skill Rating for Season 4:
- SR 1-1499 (Bronze): 100 CP
- SR 1500-1999 (Silver): 200 CP
- SR 2000-2499 (Gold): 400 CP
- SR 2500-2999 (Platinum): 800 CP
- SR 3000-3499 (Diamond): 1200 CP
- SR 3500-3999 (Master): 2000 CP
- SR 4000-5000 (Grandmaster): 3000 CP
As for the new Anniversary event skins, these were posted in a video on the Korean Overwatch Twitter page. You can see them in the video below.
오버워치 감사제 이벤트와 함께 찾아올 전설 스킨 중 몇 개를 살짝 보여 드립니다.— 오버워치 (@OverwatchKR) May 19, 2017
5월 24일 시작되는 축제를 함께해주세요! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/YTjRfqHeDC
In other news, Blizzard has teased the new Arena maps coming to Overwatch with the Anniversary update.The Overwatch Anniversary event will start next week, giving players the opportunity to unlock more unique loot. Additionally, a Game of the Year edition is on the way, as well as a free weekend.
For fans of Overwatch's art, an art book and comic anthology is currently available to preorder. The former, according to the product listing, will have "never-before-seen art as well as commentary provided by the game's development team."
