Overwatch Free Weekend Now Live On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Update: The free weekend for Overwatch has officially begun on all platforms. Coinciding with this, Blizzard has discounted the game, dropping the price of the game to $30. Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition drops to $40, while the Game of the Year upgrade can be had for just $10. The free weekend runs through September 25, but the sale extends beyond that, running until September 28 at 11:59 PM PT. The original story follows.

The Overwatch free weekend is starting soon on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. If you want to play exactly when it starts, Blizzard has announced the specific start-times for the major regions around the world. The free weekend begins at 11 AM PT on September 22, and you can see how that translates to where you live in the image below.

DON'T FORGET: You can play Overwatch FREE on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One starting tomorrow at 11AM PT!

⏰ https://t.co/Pq264DygsZ pic.twitter.com/RMWk8f3xgi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 21, 2017

The Overwatch free weekend gives players access to all of the game's 25 heroes and 16 maps in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. You'll also be able to earn Loot Boxes, level up, and unlock customization options; you can carry over all of this progress should you decide to purchase the game following its free trial.

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold are required on console. Those who intend to play on PC will need a Battle.net account; you can create an account for free here if you don't already have one. The free weekend ends on Sunday, September 25 at 11:59 PM PT.

In its newest Developer Update video, Blizzard talked more about the measures it is taking to stem the "rising tide of toxicity or bad behaviour in the game." Overwatch fans will also soon have a chance to pick up a beautiful art book for the game; Dark Horse Comics will release the voluminous Art of Overwatch on October 24.