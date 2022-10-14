Overwatch 2 - Mei Hero Guide

Mei might not be able to freeze enemies in Overwatch 2, but she’s still a highly useful support DPS

By on

Comments

Mei in Overwatch 2 faced one of the biggest hero nerfs when Blizzard removed the freeze effect from her primary weapon. That leaves her with just one average DPS ability that can’t handle multiple threats at once. While Mei fans might think that’s the end of the road for Mei, she still has a strong role to play in battle. Here's how best to play Mei in Overwatch 2.

Mei overview

Mei is a hybrid support and DPS character whose abilities can inflict debuffs on enemies and help control the battlefield. Her primary weapon slows foes down, while her Ice Wall ability can divide the opposing team, block passageways, and even provide a temporary shield for your party depending on the situation. Unlike some DPS heroes, Mei can heal herself in a pinch, blocking all incoming damage and restoring her HP. Where Mei struggles is against more than one opponent, since her attacks are slow and can only target one enemy at a time.

Click To Unmute
  1. Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games
  3. Bayonetta 3 - Bayonettas Everywhere?! - Nintendo Switch
  4. 11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Beta
  5. Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
  6. 8 Horror Games To Play on Steam Deck
  7. Defeat Your Monster | K’Sante Cinematic - League of Legends
  8. DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer
  9. Collected Miscellany - "Nilou: Lotus Waves" | Genshin Impact
  10. Meet Bellibolt | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
  11. Iono & Bellibolt Gameplay | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
  12. Scorn - Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Overwatch 2 Video Review

Mei abilities

  • Endothermic Blaster (primary fire): Emits a blast of frost that slows enemies down
  • Endothermic Blaster (alt-fire): Launches an icicle projectile
  • Cryo-Freeze: Encases Mei in a block of ice for four seconds, negates damage, cleanses negative effects, and heals up to 150 HP
  • Ice Wall: Mei generates a tall wall of ice horizontally or vertically
  • Blizzard: Summons a drone to create an ice storm over a broad area. Slows and damages enemies. Those who remain in its field of effect will be frozen

Mei, the snow troll

You can play Mei as a very annoying DPS, trolling the enemy with her ice wall and then retreating into your frosty cocoon when things start to get dicey. Her impressive array of self-healing and field abilities means that, as long as the enemy doesn’t overwhelm her, Mei can control the flow of battle. Set up an ice wall and force your opponents to take a different path or shut down an enemy DPS by blocking their line of sight.

If you’re paired with Reinhardt, you can block all but one avenue and either funnel your party safely along it or completely disrupt your enemy’s plan. Or Genji can climb over the wall and pursue the enemy from behind as they scramble to find a new path. Get creative and see what happens.

Safety in numbers

Mei’s Cryo Freeze ability temporarily encases her in a block of ice and, over the next few seconds, restores almost all her HP while blocking enemy attacks. The ability is an excellent one that lets Mei keep going even without a healer, but there’s one glaring weakness. All your opponent has to do is wait until the block breaks and then keep attacking.

Mei might not have her freeze ability anymore, but she can stop the enemy in their tracks in different ways.
Mei might not have her freeze ability anymore, but she can stop the enemy in their tracks in different ways.

A well-timed ice wall can mitigate this problem, but the better strategy is tagging along with someone else. An extra DPS or a tank can help deal with problems while Mei recovers, and then she can emerge from her frosty prison and launch an icicle or two to finish the job.

You’ll put someone’s eye out... if you’re lucky

Mei’s endothermic laser still deals a hefty amount of damage, even if it doesn’t freeze, but you need to keep contact with the enemy to get the most out of it. That means Mei is well-suited to taking on tanks, especially with her self-heal ability, but the laser’s alt-fire is ideal for taking on other DPS characters and support heroes. It fires an icicle at high speeds that deals approximately 90 damage when it hits.

You need precision, admittedly. However, sometimes it’s easier to land a shot with it than it is to keep the laser constantly on your foe, so through the icicle shot in the mix from time to time to help supplement Mei’s damage.

  • Mei’s ultimate takes a few seconds to set up, during which time she’s vulnerable. Be careful with your timing
  • Mei struggles in fights with more than one opponent. Use the ice wall to isolate your enemies and give her a better chance of survival
  • The laser’s slow debuff won’t affect enemy movement abilities, such as Tracer’s Blink
  • If an enemy finds a different target while Mei is in Cryo-Freeze’s shell, you can end the shell early and use the advantage to attack them from behind
  • Use Ice Wall to block your opponents’ spawn area and keep them inactive for a little while longer

If you’re keen on experimenting with other Overwatch 2 roles, check out our tank hero tier and support hero tier to see how they all match up.

Overwatch 2 Hero Redesigns: See How Characters' Looks Have Changed
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Overwatch 2
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)