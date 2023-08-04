Overwatch 2: Invasion's Story Missions Trailer Teases PvE Roster And Giant Robot Battles

After years of Overwatch players longing for story-based PvE missions, Blizzard is ready to deliver. With the launch of Overwatch 2's sixth season, Invasion, comes the series' push into storytelling with an all-new game mode: story missions. And, thanks to Overwatch 2: Invasion's latest trailer, we now have a better idea as to what the first three entries in this new mode will entail.

The trailer begins with footage of three cities, Rio de Janeiro, Gothenburg, and Toronto, being evacuated. We then see Ramattra--Overwatch 2's newest tank hero and the leader of the militant omnic liberation group, Null Sector--claim he is not waging war on these locations, but rather fighting for "liberation." Winston declares there is something different about Null Sector this time around before the trailer cuts to Sojourn, who tells him that most of her city (Toronto) has been taken over by the organization. This seemingly builds off of Sojourn's most recent cinematic, which ends with the former soldier readying up for battle against a fleet of enemy ships entering Toronto.

However, Sojourn isn't the only one dealing with a full-scale invasion, as we see Lucio skate through an overrun Rio de Janeiro while Brigette and her father, Torbjörn, struggle to hold down Gothenburg. In addition to these characters, the trailer also features Mei, Reinhardt, Genji, Mercy, Tracer, and Bastion. Considering Overwatch 2 developers have previously stated that story missions will utilize only a select number of heroes in an effort to meaningfully include them in the story and create something that makes narrative sense, it seems likely that these heroes will serve as the Invasion storyline's roster.

It also seems like players will be taking on significantly bigger enemies in story missions. With maps "four to five times bigger" than the ones used in other game modes, that space will seemingly be used to host large scale enemies such as the massive Null Sector robot seen shooting off missiles in the trailer.

Overwatch 2: Invasion will feature three story missions, with each set in a different location being attacked by Null Sector, i.e.. Rio de Janeiro, Gothenburg, and Toronto. The missions are available through the Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle, which costs $15. In addition to permanent access to the missions, the bundle includes 1,000 Overwatch coins, a new Sojourn legendary skin, and permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero for players who have not yet unlocked or purchased her. Blizzard has confirmed that these three missions are likely to be the only ones we get in 2023, as there will be "multiple seasons" between Invasion and the next story-based season.

This trailer isn't the only big announcement the Overwatch 2 team made today. Blizzard also announced that legendary wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is coming to Overwatch. Cena will be joining the game as The Enigma, a mysterious figure seemingly helping Overwatch.

Overwatch 2: Invasion kicks off on August 10.