No, Destiny 2 PC Players Weren't Banned For Using Discord Or Xsplit, Bungie Says

Following Destiny 2's launch on PC this week, some concerns began to emerge regarding the use of seemingly innocuous software, such as Discord, Fraps, Mumble, and Xsplit. Players reported they had been banned for running these programs while playing Destiny 2, but Bungie has now responded to clarify what it's handing out bans for--and it says it's not any of these programs.

As reports began to pile up that bans had been issued for use of the aforementioned software, a thread on Reddit began making the rounds to warn players. It claimed that using any of these programs would subject you to a ban, which was a real concern given that Bungie's support site states that there is no recourse for banned players. "Permanent account bans are only implemented with rigorous checking to ensure that the innocent are not punished alongside the guilty," the page states, adding, "Account restrictions and bans are only done in extreme cases; if actions were taken against your account, then it was with reason."

Bungie has now confirmed it did ban "approximately" 400 players on PC on launch day. However, it notes that these were not done automatically--Bungie manually investigates each case before dropping the banhammer. Those 400 players "were using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the game." In other words, chatting through Discord didn't get anyone banned.

"We did not (and will not) issue any bans for the use of overlays or performance tools, including Discord, Xsplit, OBS, RTSS, etc.," Bungie said. It also added that it overturned four bans from the PC beta, and refers players to this post for more details on compatibility between the game and third-party software.

The release of Bungie's game on PC has allowed it to be datamined. This has led to a possible leak of Destiny 2 DLC details, though at this point we have no way of knowing for sure what will actually make it into the game.