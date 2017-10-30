Nintendo Switch Rocket League Release Date Announced And It's Soon

Having already been released on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, Rocket League is heading to Nintendo Switch very soon. The hit soccer-with-cars game will come to Nintendo's hybrid console on November 14, priced at $20 in the US just like the other editions. It will be sold through the eShop, but not at retailers, at least not right now.

Rocket League's Switch edition includes all the modes from the other versions, including local and online play. There are Switch-exclusive customization options in the form of Mario, Luigi, and Samus cars. The PS4 and Xbox One versions also have platform-exclusive content. Nintendo toured Rocket League developer Psyonix's studio and spoke with the developers about the Switch version and more; check out the video below.

In addition to the Nintendo-exclusive customization items, Rocket League for Switch comes with Mario and Luigi toppers (which can be used on any car except the licensed ones), along with a Nintendo-themed rocket boost for the Nintendo cars.

Rocket League's Switch edition has cross-play support with Xbox One, but not PlayStation 4. It is among the first Switch games to support cross-play with Xbox One, following Minecraft.

Rocket League launched in July 2015 and has since become a massive success. By Psyonix's latest count, the game has reached 33 million players. Over the past year, Rocket League saw 1.6 million players per day, 3.3 million per week, and 6.1 million every month.