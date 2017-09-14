Nintendo Switch Outsells PS4, Xbox One In US August Sales

The NPD Group today released its monthly report for August 2017 sales in the United States, and on the hardware front, the Nintendo Switch took the cake. Nintendo's hybrid console was the best-selling system in the US during the month. The Switch has been the best-selling system in four of the six months since launch in March, only beaten by the PlayStation 4 in May and June.

On a year-to-date basis, the PS4 remains the best-selling console in the US, according to NPD data. The group does not release specific sales numbers, so we don't know how substantial Nintendo's margin of victory this month.

Overall, hardware spending in the US for August 2017 dropped 6 percent, falling to $168 million. There were "declines" in sales of the Xbox One and old-generation consoles during the month, which the NPD Group noted offset the gains that the Switch helped drive.

"Year to date, hardware spending has grown 17 percent versus 2016 to $1.7 billion," the NPD Group said. "Consumer spending on Nintendo Switch and Plug N Play devices such as the NES Classic are providing growth."

The NPD Group also released a list of best-selling games for the US in August; EA's Madden NFL 18 was the best-selling game of the month. You can see the full list of best-selling games of the month here.