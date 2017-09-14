Top 10 Best-Selling Games In The US During August 2017

The NPD Group today released its report for August 2017, covering both hardware and software. The Nintendo Switch outsold the PS4 and Xbox One during the month, and in terms of game sales, EA's sports game Madden NFL 18 was the top-selling game of the month. No surprises there. But what is a little more surprising is that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a giant--coming in at No. 2 this month--almost four years after release.

Rounding out the top five best-selling games of August 2017 in the US were Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Splatoon 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

For GTA V, the NPD Group mentioned that the game has been in the Top 10 chart for 41 of the 49 months it's been available. That's 16 times more than any other game that the NPD Group has ever tracked. The group also noted that GTA V is the "all-time best-selling game by both revenue and units in tracked sales across PC, console, and portable with digital and packaged combined."

Another notable takeaway from this month's report is that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's sales only count sales of the standalone game. Excluded are sales of the game from the Uncharted 4 Digital Deluxe edition or through the Explorer's Pack.

Other trends that the NPD Group called out for August 2017 included:

Racing game sales grew by more than 80 percent in 2017 year-to-date, fueled principally by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch and Forza Horizon 3 for Xbox One.

The shooter category saw sales fall 30 percent so far in 2017, but the NPD Group noted that the same period saw a record high, so it was always going to be a tough comparison.

Though shooter sales are down so far this year, the shooter category's sales this year are the third highest ever, only behind the same periods in 2013 and 2017.

In all, game sales in the US--for console and PC--totalled $282 million for August 2017. That's down 3 percent compared to the same month last year. On a year-to-date basis, software sales in the US stand at $2.9 billion, down less than 1 percent year-over-year.

With hardware and software combined, total video game sales for August 2017 came to $568 million, a figure that also includes accessory sales, which rose compared to last year. That's down 2 percent year-over-year.

AUGUST 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)

*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*

Madden NFL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Splatoon 2 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Rainbow Six Siege Mario Kart 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Overwatch

August 2017 Top 10 Xbox One Games

Madden NFL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Rainbow Six Siege Forza Horizon 3 Overwatch* Injustice 2 Minecraft Ghost Recon: Wildlands For Honor

August 2017 Top 10 PS4 Games

Madden NFL 18 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rainbow Six Siege MLB 17: The Show Overwatch* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Injustice 2 Ghost Recon: Wildlands

August 2017 Top 10 Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2* Mario Kart 8* Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Arms* 1-2 Switch* Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers* Just Dance 2017* Lego City Undercover* Cars 3: Driven to Win* Minecraft: Story Mode*

August 2017 Top 10 3DS Games

Miitopia* Hey! Pikmin* Pokemon Sun* Super Smash Bros.* Super Mario Maker* Pokemon Moon* Mario Kart 7* Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia* Mario Sports Superstars* New Super Mario Bros. 2*

Top 10 Selling Games of 2017

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V For Honor Horizon: Zero Dawn Injustice 2 Mass Effect: Andromeda Madden NFL 18 NBA 2K17 Resident Evil 7

Top 10 Selling Games for the 12-Month Period