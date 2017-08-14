Nintendo Switch Is In Stock At GameStop Tomorrow

Nintendo's new Switch has been in short supply since it launched back in March, but those still looking to pick one up will have a chance to soon. GameStop has announced that "all" of its stores around the US will have an additional allocation of Nintendo Switch consoles on sale tomorrow, August 15.

According to the company, this is the first time since Switch's initial launch that every GameStop store will have the console in stock at the same time. You'll be able to purchase the console by itself for its usual retail price of $300 from the brick-and-mortar locations. However, the console will be available in limited quantities, so prospective Switch owners will need to show up early to snag one.

If you aren't able to pick up a Switch from a GameStop store, you can still purchase one of the various bundles that the retailer is offering in its online store. The bundles begin at $419 and include a number of different accessories and titles in addition to the console itself. You can find the full list of Nintendo Switch bundles here.

The next big exclusive in store for Switch is Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, the strategy RPG from Ubisoft. The game is scheduled to release on August 29. We recently got the opportunity to go hands-on with the title and found it to be much more challenging than it initially appears. You can learn more about all of the game's characters (except Yoshi) here.