All The Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Characters (Except Yoshi)

Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle launches for Nintendo Switch on August 29. So far, we think it's shaping up to be another excellent addition to the Switch's growing library.

In our play session, we got to try out seven of the eight playable characters featured in the game (the final character, Yoshi, was not unlockable), and we captured all of their quirky bios and unique abilities. So read on to find out more about our colorful Rabbid-beating squad.

Kingdom Battle sees you pick a squad of three characters to face a bunch of heinous enemy Rabbids. Its local co-op mode, meanwhile, has you team up with a friend, each controlling a squad of two. We thought the game was tricky, but we're looking forward to playing more when it launches.

For more about the strategy game, check out our full Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle preview.