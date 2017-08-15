Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Two New Games Today

A new pair of games is now available in the Nintendo Switch Eshop. Today, Sega's 2D Sonic revival, Sonic Mania, and the action-adventure game Troll and I join the console's library.

Sonic Mania in particular is a noteworthy release, as it marks a long-awaited return to form for Sega's series. The new 2D title hearkens back to Sonic's glory days, featuring the same visuals and gameplay as his iconic Genesis adventures. Reviewers have greeted Sonic Mania with nearly universal praise; in GameSpot's review, critic Matt Espineli awarded the game a 9/10 and called it a "charming celebration of the past and a natural progression of the series' classic 2D formula."

Sonic Mania retails for $20/£16 and is also available today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (the PC release was pushed back to August 29). However, some fans have reported an issue with the Switch version that causes the system's Power, Home, and Capture buttons to react slowly while playing Sonic Mania in handheld mode. GameSpot was able to verify issues with the Home and Capure buttons, though the delay seems to last only about two seconds. GameSpot has reached out to Sega for comment.

Today's second new release, Troll and I, is an action-adventure game set in the Nordic wilderness. Players take on the role of Otto, a young boy who befriends the eponymous troll and must work with the giant to navigate the environment and evade hunters. The game was originally launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC this past March, and contrary to Sonic Mania, it was almost universally panned on release; the game currently sits at below 40% on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic. Troll and I retails for $30/£25.

Other new games are slated to arrive in the Nintendo Switch Eshop this Thursday, August 17. The console's next major release, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, launches on August 29. That game sees Mario and friends team up with Ubisoft's Rabbids for a wonderfully challenging XCOM-style strategy experience. Those still looking to pick up a Switch have a chance to snag one from GameStop; all of the retailer's stores across the US will have limited quantities of the console on sale today.