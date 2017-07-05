Nintendo Switch Could Get More Of Telltale's Games After Minecraft

Telltale Games' first Nintendo Switch game will be Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 at some point in the future. But could the company bring more of its titles to the system? It sure sounds like it, according to Telltale head of communications Job Stauffer.

Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 is heading to Switch, and it looks like Season 2 and more of Telltale's franchises could show up on the hybrid console in due time.

"We haven't quite announced [Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 for Switch] but we certainly hope to continue things on that platform; we're big fans," Stauffer said.

He went on to talk about why the Switch could be the "perfect" home for Telltale's games. "It wouldn't be unheard if more of our series also made it to Switch; we love the platform. It's kind of perfect for what we do," he said. "All of our games are the same on mobile as they are on consoles. And for a mobile console [like the Switch] it's pretty awesome."

A release date for Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 on Switch has not been announced as of yet. As for the other Telltale titles that could come to Switch, the developer has a big library of high-profile episodic franchises. Some of these include seasons of Game of Thrones, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead, Batman, and The Wolf Among Us.

There is also the possibility that Telltale could bring its mysterious new IP to Switch. Intriguingly, Telltale has also said it is thinking about releasing on games beyond console, mobile, and PC, so it appears Switch may not be the only new platform it's developing for.

Minecraft Story Mode Season 2 premieres in July for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and mobile devices.

Which of Telltale's franchises would you like to see come to Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!