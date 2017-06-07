Minecraft: Story Mode Continues With A New Season

Telltale is teaming up with the Minecraft universe once again for Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two, another narrative-driven take on the popular franchise.

Season Two will be a five-part episodic adventure that follows the story of Jesse and friends as they settle into their new responsibilities after defeating the Wither Storm. While your choices from the first season continue to have repercussions in Season Two, Telltale says the new episodes will be "accessible to both returning fans and newcomers alike."

The first episode of Season Two, dubbed Hero in Residence, is releasing digitally on July 11. In addition to solo play, the new season includes Telltale's "Crowd Play" multiplayer feature, which lets other players help make decisions and dictate the course of the story via their mobile device.

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and mobile devices. A physical version will launch this fall.