Nintendo Exec Discusses The "Problem" With VR Right Now

Back in 2015, Nintendo executive Reggie Fils-Aime said virtual reality needed to become more compelling if it wants to catch on. What's he think of VR now? Much the same, it seems. Speaking recently at Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit, Fils-Aime said the "problem with VR is that there aren't a lot of experiences that are truly fun."

According to Variety, Fils-Aime said Nintendo has no plans to return to virtual reality right now. However, the executive added that nothing is off the table forever. Last year, a Nintendo patent was discovered that related to VR, leading some to believe Nintendo may be experimenting with the technology.

In 2015, Fils-Aime told Polygon that, "What we believe is that, in order for this technology to move forward, you need to make it fun and you need to make it social." Nintendo released a virtual reality machine called Virtual Boy in the 1990s. The console did not really catch on, and Nintendo hasn't gone back to VR since.

Nintendo has done some unique things in the display space since then, however, as the 3DS uses special technology that lets you see a 3D image without glasses. The 3DS has been a runaway hit, selling more than 67 million units worldwide.

Also at the summit, Fils-Aime said home consoles are still viable. Some have criticized home consoles, saying they will fall by the wayside due to the rise in popularity of mobile and social gaming. Fils-Aime said the big success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild demonstrates that there is still significant interest in console gaming.

Nintendo's new console, the Switch, launched in March and has sold more than 4.7 million units worldwide by Nintendo's latest count.