Nintendo E3 207: Super Mario Odyssey Local Co-op Confirmed, Other Player Controls Cappy

At E3 2017, Nintendo finally showed off gameplay from the upcoming Super Mario Odyssey, and today it confirmed that the game will have two-player local co-op on the Nintendo Switch. Before today, it seemed likely that co-op would be coming to the game, but now Nintendo has officially revealed it. The most interesting part of it, though, is that the second player controls Cappy.

On Nintendo's Treehouse stream today, the company showed off cooperative gameplay for the first time. Each player holds a Joy-Con, and while one runs around as Mario, the other takes control of his magic hat. Cappy can fly around Mario, protecting him from enemies and helping him complete puzzles.

According to Nintendo, the co-op is meant as a way of introducing players to Super Mario Odyssey and video games in general. The controls are simpler for Cappy; the Mario player has full control over the camera. You can check out a bit of the gameplay in this GIF, from Wario64's Twitter.

Super Mario Odyssey launches on October 27, and you can read our E3 2017 impressions here. You can also check out a lengthy gameplay demo here. The game hasn't been the only thing Nintendo's talked about this week: it announced several new games, like Metroid Prime 4 and a new Yoshi game.