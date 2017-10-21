New Xbox One X Spot Invites You To "Feel True Power"

The Xbox One X is almost here. Microsoft's new console launches on November 7, and as part of the launch, Microsoft is of course rolling out a marketing campaign. This kicks off this weekend with a campaign in the United States called "Feel True Power."

A TV commercial will air on Sunday, October 22, at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on the Xbox YouTube channel. The video will also be shown during the Season 8 premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead later that night and also during the Super Bowl 51 rematch between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons during NBC's Sunday Night Football. A teaser for the spot can be seen below.

"The global campaign is designed to appeal to all gamers, taking the audience on an emotional roller coaster to elicit emotions like awe, excitement, fear, and passion," Microsoft said in a post on the Xbox Wire. "A call for gamers to feel the emotions of gaming in a way they may never have felt before. 'Feel True Power' represents that the experience isn't just about what you see, but also what you feel."

As you see in the teaser, Microsoft is billing the Xbox One X as the "world's most powerful console." Indeed, it is 40 percent more powerful than the PS4 Pro. It doesn't replace the Xbox One S, which will remain on the market and will sell better than the Xbox One X, according to Microsoft. All Xbox One S games play on Xbox One, and your controllers work as well.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500 in the US. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on the system in the days and weeks ahead.