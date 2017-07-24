New Xbox One Bundle Announced As Free Game Promotion Goes Live

Those in the market for an Xbox One have some new options worth considering. In addition to a free game promotion, Microsoft has announced a new bundle centered around this year's Madden.

With Madden NFL 18's launch about a month away, Microsoft has revealed the details of a new system bundle that will debut alongside it. It consists of an Xbox One S with a 500 GB hard drive and a digital copy of Madden 18 for $279. There are also a couple of other, smaller bonuses included: a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, and a promo code that gets you 20% off an order at NFLShop.com.

At $279, this is slightly cheaper than the standard retail price of 500 GB Xbox One S systems, which tend to be $300 but are occasionally discounted to $250. Given that you're able to pick this up on August 25, the same day Madden 18 launches, it's not a bad deal. The bundle will be available in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

If you're interested in getting a system sooner, object to buying anything with Tom Brady's face on it, or simply don't care about Madden, Microsoft has also launched an unrelated promotion. Xbox One S systems with 1 TB hard drives currently come with a free game of your choice (up to $60), which comes in addition to any game the system might already be bundled with. This offer is available through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, the Microsoft Store, and other retailers in the US; it's unclear how long it will run for.

Of course, one thing to keep in mind as you consider purchasing an Xbox One right now is the impending launch of the Xbox One X. The upgraded version of Xbox One launches in November for $500, and pre-orders will apparently begin before long.