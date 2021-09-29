New World Doesn't Let You Swim, But Walking Underwater Is Just Fine

Amazon's PC MMO New World is one of the most popular games around right now, and players continue to discover more and learn some of the ins and outs of what's possible. Players have now discovered that while New World does not featuring a swimming mechanic, it does allow characters to simply walk underwater, like those undead pirates did in Pirates of the Caribbean.

PC Gamer reports that, while most of New World's bodies of water are shallow enough to walk through, some are deep enough to swim in. The game doesn't allow this, however, which is curious given that the game has a breath meter.

In deep enough water, players can walk through the dark expanse of water as if they were standing on dry land. But remember to come up for air, because when the breath meter expires, you die. Check out the animated GIF above to see the underwater walking animation in action.

In other news about video games and going beneath the water's surface, Microsoft's Sea of Thieves recently welcomed its fourth season, and a big focus is underwater exploration.

After a few delays, Amazon's New World launched on September 28 for PC--and it's proving to be a success with more than 700,000 concurrent users on Steam. The game's huge popularity is causing server issues, and the developer is bringing more servers online and offering free transfers to make up for the problems.

New World is going to remain a PC game exclusively for the "foreseeable future" before it potentially comes to console. We also recently learned that New World doesn't let you make a character with Bezos or Amazon in the name.