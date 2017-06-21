New Total War: Warhammer 2 Video Is An In-Depth Look At The Campaign Map

Sega has released a new video for Total War: Warhammer 2, offering an in-depth look at the shimmering isle of Ulthuan and the Lustrian jungle, where players will battle as part of the campaign. The video provides a fly-over tour of different features of the map and an overview of the various gameplay opportunities available within it.

The major landmark in Ulthuan is the great vortex at its center, which was forged by the high elves of old to siphon the winds of magic. This vortex will no doubt become a focal point of battles, but players will first need to overcome the perilous seas and shores to reach it.

Of course, there's also plenty of opportunity to meddle in political affairs, strong arm other races, and generally manipulate the enemies to swing events in your own favour. Watch the video above to get a good look at the map.

Total War: Warhammer 2 introduces four new playable races: High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, and a fourth one still to be announced. It also takes players to "mystery-shrouded continents far to the west of The Old World," spanning Ulthuan, Naggaroth, The Southlands, and Lustria.

Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly claim Total War: Warhammer 2 features a "new style of narrative campaign." Each of the four races is competing to either save or destroy the Great Vortex over Ulthuan, and you'll have to rush to do so before anyone else can. This "struggle culminat[es] in a cataclysmic endgame."

The new campaign is said to offer hundreds of hours of gameplay. Total War: Warhammer 2 launches on September 28. If you own both this game and its predecessor, a free update coming "shortly" after launch will merge Warhammer 2's map with the map from the first game to provide a combined campaign map that consists of the regions from both games. This will let you play through campaigns with any playable race you own.

A third game is also expected in the future, as this series has been announced as a trilogy.