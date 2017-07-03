New Star Wars Animated Short Shows Rey Protecting BB-8 From A Nasty Alien

Disney has released a new episode of its Star Wars Forces of Destiny series, this one focusing on the character Rey, the android BB-8, and an evil alien trying to harm them. Actress Daisy Ridley from The Force Awakens and this year's The Last Jedi returns to voice Rey. The new episode is called "Sands of Jakku."

Forces of Destiny is an original series of animated shorts focusing on a number of the female Star Wars characters, including Rey, Jyn Erso, Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, Padme Amidala, and Ahsoka Tano.

Notably, this is the first time that Ridley is reprising her role as Rey since 2015's blockbuster smash, The Force Awakens, which made more than $2 billion worldwide. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jyn Erso actress Felicity Jones is set to voice her Rogue One character in a future instalment of Star Wars Forces of Destiny.

You can watch the video below to get a glimpse at what's to come.

The Last Jedi opens in December this year. The film picks up directly where The Force Awakens left off, which is pretty exciting to think about.

In other Star Wars news, Lucasfilm has removed the Han Solo movie directors and brought in Oscar-winner Ron Howard to take over.