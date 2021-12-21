New Seasonal Call To Arms Maps Arrive This Week In Red Dead Online

As Red Dead Online's holiday event continues, four new seasonal-themed Call to Arms maps are being added this week. The new maps will see players defending snow-blasted settlements from criminals, including Colter, Rhodes, Emerald Ranch, and Hanging Dog Ranch.

While the Call to Arms skirmishes will pit players against the usual outlaws, the seasonal versions of these maps will add a little extra holiday spice. Animals like wolves, cougars, bears, and dogs will join the fray as the weather gets wild, while a festive "decorated locomotive" will stop by brawls in Rhodes and Emerald Ranch, dropping off a Christmas present of more gunmen to battle against.

Extra bonuses will be available in this event through the addition of decorated targets and an influx of red cardinals. Shooting all of these in the area will give players an unspecified buff for the challenging game mode, Rockstar says.

Everyone who plays Call to Arms over the holidays will be rewarded with double RDO$ and XP, while players who reach the last wave on any of the holiday maps will also get an offer for 50% off any weapon.

The holiday Call to Arms challenges are only available through the holidays to January 5, and will be available to players through telegrams that can be collected at a post office or at the camp's lockbox.

The rest of the event discounts and bonuses that were introduced last week are still in play over the holiday season, including bonuses for Traders, Moonshiners, and Bounty Hunters. Check out everything happening over Christmas in Red Dead Redemption here.