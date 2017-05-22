New Red Dead Redemption 2 Screenshots Released

Rockstar today delivered the disappointing--if unsurprising--news that Red Dead Redemption 2 won't be out this year as previously announced. Alongside the announcement of a delay until 2018, Rockstar also shared a batch of new screenshots from the game.

There are a total of seven images showcasing a wide variety of environments and characters. One provides a close look at a pair of handguns, while another shows a character on horseback in a gorgeous forest. Yet another shows a character--possibly the same one from the forest--on a horse walking through a town. A number of other people can be seen going about their business, while one building is labeled Doctor (where you can find both tonics and powder).

All of the screenshots look quite good; Rockstar noted as part of its delay announcement that this is its first game built from the "ground up for the latest generation of console hardware."

We still don't know much about Red Dead Redemption 2 except that it'll feature a "sprawling, optimistic view of America" and an online component of some sort. To date, it's only been confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One--like the first game, no plans for a PC version have been announced. Certain online content will be available first on PS4.