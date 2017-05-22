Red Dead Redemption 2 Delayed Until 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now slated for release "Spring 2018," Rockstar announced today via Twitter.

The game, which is in development for PS4 and Xbox One, was originally scheduled to launch for both platforms this fall. Rockstar says the title was delayed in order to "ensure we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans." The developer further explained on its official website:

"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans."

Rockstar also released a gallery of new Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots, which you can take a look at below.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two is already feeling the effects of the game's delay. After closing out the day $69.04, which was near an all-time high for the company, Take-Two's stock has plunged in after-hours trading to $62.56 as of this writing. The company is set to report its earnings tomorrow, May 23.

