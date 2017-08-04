New Prey Update Finally Addresses PS4 Performance Issues, Full Patch Detailed

Prey launched in May to a mixed reception. Some of the criticism it received was due to a bunch of the PS4 version's performance problems, such as input lag, screen-tearing, and more. Now, two months after the game's most recent update, version 1.05 is live, and it promises to address many of those issues.

The first line of the patch notes states that the PS4 version's screen-tearing and stuttering have been fixed. Digital Foundry corroborates publisher Bethesda's claims, saying "the stuttering and tearing issues [have] gone." The remainder of the update is composed of many more bug fixes for all platforms--take a look at the full patch notes below.

The game's previous patch, version 1.04, finally added PS4 Pro support after it was omitted at launch, and brought "additional fixes" for input lag, which players had complained of for a while.

GameSpot's Prey review scored the game a 6/10.

"It opens with a poignant, thought-provoking premise, but fails to follow through until the end, when it claims a revelation it doesn't quite earn," wrote critic Tamoor Hussain. "Its gameplay falters out of the gate, eventually maturing into something worthwhile, if a bit familiar. As an homage to System Shock it's competent and at times even enjoyable. However, Prey fails to distinguish itself, and next to immersive sim contemporaries such as Dishonored, it feels stagnant." For more on Prey and developer Arkane Austin, check out GameSpot's documentary feature The Story of Arkane Studios.

Prey Update 1.05 Patch Notes