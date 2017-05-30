Prey 1.04 Update Out Now On PS4, Here's What It Does

The patch is coming to Xbox One and PC later this week.

Prey
A new patch for Prey has arrived on PlayStation 4. Bethesda announced on Reddit that update 1.04 is out now on Sony's console, and should launch for Xbox One and PC later this week.

One of the most notable elements of 1.04 is PS4 Pro support, which introduces things like higher quality shadows, improved texture appearance, and dynamic lights that show up further in the distance, among other things. A full breakdown of the PS4 Pro items can be found below.

Prey 1.04 PS4 Pro Features:

    • Enable Screen-Space Reflections
    • Higher quality shadows
    • Improved texture appearance
    • More texture memory (stable streaming)
    • Anisotropy 16x (from 4x)
    • Improved visual fidelity
    • Less LOD usage
    • Dynamic lights show up further
    • Particles are allowed to draw more pixels per effect

The new Prey PS4 update also introduces "additional fixes" for input lag, which players have commented on since launch.

The 1.04 patch also fixes problem scenarios, including one where players could lock themselves into the security pharmaceuticals office, while the timing for "several" cutscenes has been adjusted. You can see the rest of the patch notes for 1.04 below.

GameSpot's Prey review scored the game a 6/10.

"It opens with a poignant, thought-provoking premise, but fails to follow through until the end, when it claims a revelation it doesn't quite earn," reviewer Tamoor Hussain said. "Its gameplay falters out of the gate, eventually maturing into something worthwhile, if a bit familiar. As an homage to System Shock it's competent and at times even enjoyable. However, Prey fails to distinguish itself, and next to immersive sim contemporaries such as Dishonored, it feels stagnant."

For more on Prey, and developer Arkane Austin, check out GameSpot's new video feature embedded above.

Prey 1.04 Patch Notes

  • Glooing Cook between objectives no longer breaks mission

  • "Nightmare is Hunting You" no longer plays after completing "Copy Protection" without Typhon Neuromods installed

  • Disgruntled Employee mission now properly completes if player finds Grant Lockwood prior to getting mission

  • Sarah Elazar will now give the code for Cargo Bay B if player has hostility from Phantoms

  • Aaron Ingram will no longer flee and cower when released in Psychotronics

  • Player can no longer lock themselves in the security pharmaceuticals office in Trauma

  • Superfruit no longer appears shrunken and flat when fully grown

  • Adjusted timing on several cutscenes

  • Blank objective markers no longer persist above reticle

  • Using key actions while controller prompts are shown will no longer cause a freeze

  • Tracking bracelets are now sent to Recycler with "Transfer all Junk"

