New Pokemon Snap's First Big Update Is Now Live

Shutterbug-types can return to New Pokemon Snap which has expanded with three new areas and 20 extra pokemon.

New Pokemon Snap's first free update is now available on Nintendo Switch, adding three new areas to explore and 20 additional Pokemon to grab some pictures of. Announced last month, the update's new areas include the Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands, additional research titles, profile icons, photo filters, stickers, and frames.

Barren Badlands is an arid desert environment that features poisonous swamps, Mightywide River takes players on a jungle cruise but without The Rock-type by their side, and Secret Side Path shrinks players down to provide a more titanic experience of nature.

As for the extra Pokemon, Nintendo previously teased that Snorlax, Psyduck, Tropius, Gyrados, Feraligatr, Shroomish, Tepig, and Swalot would be included. Beyond that, Nintendo says that other technical issues have been fixed. You can read the full patch notes below:

New Pokemon Snap Ver 2.0.0 Patch Notes

  • 3 new areas have been added: Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands.
  • These new areas also contain 20 new Pokémon.
  • Additional research titles, profile icons, photo filters, stickers, and frames have been added.
  • Search options for Other Players' Photos have changed.
  • Other issues have also been addressed to improve the game-play experience.

New Pokemon Snap arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in April, with the game scoring high marks. "20 years later, taking photos of Pokemon in the wild remains as fun and exhilarating as it always was, and though it's been a long time coming, New Pokemon Snap was worth the wait," critic Jenae Sitzes wrote in her New Pokemon Snap review.

New Pokemon Snap
Nintendo Switch
