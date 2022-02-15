New Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Details Include Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh

Niantic has revealed new details on the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Johto slated for February 26, including two new powerful Pokemon under the command of Team Go Rocket.

Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh will be available to encounter to all who buy the in-game Pokemon Go Tour: Johto ticket for $12. Players who make the purchase will need to complete the event's Special Research series in order to unlock a new Masterwork Research quest line, which will include encounters with both legendary Shadow Pokemon.

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia will loom large during Pokemon Go Tour: Johto.

Both Apex Shadow Pokemon will have unique moves that can be enhanced by purifying them after the encounter. Apex Shadow Lugia will know the charged attack Aeroblast+, which will be upgraded to Aeroblast++ after purification. Similarly, Apex Shadow Ho-Oh will know the charged attack Sacred Fire+, which can be upgraded to Sacred Fire++.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto will have a number of special features throughout the event, which takes place from 9 AM to 9 AM local time on February 26. Players who do not purchase a ticket can still take part, with the tasks for non-ticketed players as follows:

Some Generation II Pokemon will become more common, both in the wild and in raids Entei , Suicune , Raikou , Lugia, and Ho-Oh will be appearing in raids Heracross and Corsola , both usually appearing only in certain regions of the world, will be appearing in raids worldwide

will become more common, both in the wild and in raids The number of allowed Special Trades during the event will increase to six

during the event will increase to six Five habitats will rotate throughout the event, each featuring different Pokémon

will rotate throughout the event, each featuring different Pokémon Special background music composed by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will play throughout the event.

As for those who do purchase the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto ticket, they will also have access to the following features:

All 150 Generation II Pokémon will be available in both normal and Shiny forms in the wild, in raids, hatching from Eggs, and appearing in research task encounters.

will be available in both normal and Shiny forms in the wild, in raids, hatching from Eggs, and appearing in research task encounters. Trainers who complete an event-exclusive Special Research series will get the following: Special encounters with Shiny Gyarados and Celebi. Celebi will know the Charged Attack Magical Leaf.

series will get the following: Exclusive avatar items : Ho-Oh Wings and Lugia Mask near the beginning of the Special Research Ho-Oh T-Shirt (Gold version) or Lugia T-Shirt (Silver version) near the end of the Special Research

: The previously mentioned Masterwork Research that leads to encounters with Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

that leads to encounters with and A choice between Gold Version or Silver Version , which will impact the Pokemon made available during the event.

, which will impact the Pokemon made available during the event. Event bonuses , including: Hatch Distance reduced to 25% of normal time Hatch Candy received from eggs will be doubled Free Raid Passes from Gyms (up to nine total) Extra Catch Candy when catching Pokémon originally discovered in Johto

, including:

While Pokemon Go Tour: Johto is the headliner, there are plenty of Pokemon Go happenings in February to get you ready for the big event. The Mega Houndoom raid, for example, will let you challenge the formidable Fire- and Dark-type Pokemon, while new field research tasks offer plenty of worthy rewards.