New Overwatch PTR Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

Today's Overwatch PTR update added the new Assault map, Horizon Lunar Colony, but that's not all it did. The official patch notes reveal everything else that's new with the update.

Starting off, there are new Legendary skins, including Oni Genji and Officer D.Va, which are available in the loot boxes. Today's PTR update also makes changes to Overwatch's Custom Games and Game Browser, namely that you can now modify player and projectile gravity. Additionally, jump height can be changed, as can the "knockback magnitude" for select weapons.

What's more, this Overwatch PTR update tweaks a number of heroes, including McCree, Reaper, and Roadhog, while there are also UI changes, bug fixes, and more. In terms of bug fixes, this patch fixes a problem where enemy players could detect Sombra while her stealth is active if they were close enough. A bug that caused Symmetra's hair to "take on an unnatural appearance" with her Vishkar or Architech skins has been fixed.

You can see the complete patch notes for today's update below, as shared by Blizzard. The patch is available on PC in the PTR, and will presumably be released for everyone on PC and on Xbox One and PS4 in the time ahead.

In other Overwatch news, the game's Anniversary event is going on now, while Competitive Season 5 begins today.

HERO UPDATES

McCree

Deadeye Targets now begin locking on after 0.2 seconds, instead of 0.8 seconds Damage accumulated over the first 1.0 seconds increased from 20 to 80 (damage per second after the first 1.0 seconds is unchanged)



Developer Comment: McCree’s ultimate can deal a lot of damage if it has a lot of time to build up, but it was often too difficult to get even a small amount of damage out before being stopped or killed. These changes make it more flexible and powerful.

Reaper

The Reaping (Passive) Removed health orbs Now regains 20% of all damage done to heroes as health



Developer Comment: Reaper’s old healing passive was useful if you could kill a bunch of enemies in a row. But since enemies needed to be dead for it to work, it wasn’t very helpful unless the situation was already in your favor. His new passive lets him get immediate benefit from it, especially when fighting Tank heroes, which tend to be larger targets that deal lower damage.

Roadhog

Head hitbox size reduced by 20%

Scrap Gun Bullet damage decreased by 33% Fire rate increased by 30% Clip size increased from 4 to 5



Developer Comment: Roadhog’s head was abnormally large compared to similarly-sized characters, so we’re reducing its size to increase his survivability. The Scrap Gun changes reduce the power of his hook combo and alternate fire burst damage potential while still keeping his DPS roughly the same.

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

A quick summary of each player's most-played heroes is now available by highlighting the player in the Groups section of the Social menu (statistics displayed will dynamically change based on the mode/ruleset)

A new "All Modes" option has been added to the Career Profile that allows players to view combined stats from all game modes

A new "All Competitive Seasons" option has been added to the Career Profile that allows players to view combined stats from all Completive Play seasons

The “Damage Done” statistic has been replaced with “Hero Damage Done” in multiple locations

A new “Barrier Damage Done” statistic has been added to the Statistics section of the Career Profile, as well as an “All Damage Done” statistic, which combines damage done to barriers and heroes

Averages are now calculated in 10-minute slices, rather than by the number of games played

“Rate This Match” option no longer appears at the end of a match

Developer Comment: The new “Hero Damage Done” statistic is the same as the old “Damage Done” statistic, but it doesn’t include damage done to barriers, only damage against heroes and placed objects (e.g. Torbjörn’s turret). That number can be found in the new “Barrier Damage Done” or “All Damage Done” statistics. However, since “Hero Damage Done” and “Barrier Damage Done” are brand new, their averages will only be based on time played since they were added.

Also, the old statistics were calculated by taking total damage inflicted and dividing it by the number of games played. This resulted in an average that didn’t accurately reflect the underlying performance, because it didn't take into account the length of the games. The new averages are calculated in 10-minute slices.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue causing players to lose progress on their On Fire meter, after the meter had been completely filled

Arcade

Fixed a bug that could cause the announcer's “select your hero” voice line to play during the end-of-match screen after Elimination games

Fixed a bug that prevented the Z’s from appearing above a sleeping enemy during Elimination games

Competitive Play

Fixed a bug that caused your first win to appear as a loss in your Career Profile

Custom Games and Game Browser

Fixed a bug that prevented some settings from being properly displayed in the summary when viewing 3v3 Elimination presets

Clarified an error message that appears when a player attempts to exit the Settings page with an invalid combination of settings

Fixed a bug that caused the lighting from health packs to appear on Capture the Flag and Elimination maps even after health packs had been disabled

Fixed a bug that allowed Torbjörn’s Armor Pack ability to function even after being disabled in custom settings

Heroes

Fixed a bug that prevented players from hearing the voice line that typically accompanies their ultimate if they executed the ultimate after being stunned

Fixed a bug that could cause D.Va to become stuck if her mech was killed just as she summoned it

Fixed a bug preventing Genji’s sound effects from playing if he used his primary attack immediately after a Swift Strike

Fixed a typo in Orisa’s “Satisfied with Protection” voice line

Fixed a bug that prevented Orisa’s Supercharger from being destroyed if run over by the payload

Fixed a typo in the description on Roadhog’s Junkenstein skin

Fixed a bug that allowed enemy players to detect Sombra (while Stealth was active) if they were within a certain distance

Fixed a bug causing Symmetra’s hair to take on an unnatural appearance when her Vishkar or Architech skins were equipped

Fixed a bug with how Widowmaker’s Grappling Hook interacts with the flying drones on Oasis

Maps

Fixed a bug on Volskaya Industries that prevented the ice from appearing broken when players fell off a ledge to their death

User Interface