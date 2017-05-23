Overwatch: All The Anniversary Event Legendary Skins

Overwatch turns one year old this month, and Blizzard is marking the occasion with a new in-game celebration. The Anniversary Event is officially underway.

Along with new Arena maps, the Anniversary Event features its own special Loot Box that consists of more than 100 new items. There are dance emotes, sprays, and the usual array of new cosmetics to obtain, but the highlight are the new Legendary skins. There is a total of 11 to get your hands on, with Genji, Symmetra, Bastion, and others all getting a new look.

You can check out all of the new skins in the gallery above.