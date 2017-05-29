Overwatch Competitive Season 5 Starts This Week, Here's Exactly When

With Overwatch's fourth competitive season now wrapped up, attention is turning to the fifth, and thankfully for fans, they don't have to wait long at all to get started.

Season 5 starts on May 31 at 8 PM ET, Game Informer reports. Those who finished their Season 4 placement matches get a special spray and player icon. If you finished in the top 500 for your region, you'll get another spray and icon.

And based on how you finished with your Skill Rating and Competitive Points, you'll have the opportunity to pick up more gold skins. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

SR 1-1499 (Bronze): 100 CP

100 CP SR 1500-1999 (Silver): 200 CP

200 CP SR 2000-2499 (Gold): 400 CP

400 CP SR 2500-2999 (Platinum): 800 CP

800 CP SR 3000-3499 (Diamond): 1200 CP

1200 CP SR 3500-3999 (Master): 2000 CP

2000 CP SR 4000-5000 (Grandmaster): 3000 CP

For more on Overwatch, check out GameSpot's breakdown video above that covers the shooter's first year. The game's Anniversary event is going on now, featuring three new Arena maps and new skins, among other things, while a Game of the Year edition is available now.

In other news, Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan has acknowledged feedback around the game's microtransactions, telling fans, "We are listening."