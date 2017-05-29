Overwatch Competitive Season 5 Starts This Week, Here's Exactly When
With Overwatch's fourth competitive season now wrapped up, attention is turning to the fifth, and thankfully for fans, they don't have to wait long at all to get started.
Season 5 starts on May 31 at 8 PM ET, Game Informer reports. Those who finished their Season 4 placement matches get a special spray and player icon. If you finished in the top 500 for your region, you'll get another spray and icon.
And based on how you finished with your Skill Rating and Competitive Points, you'll have the opportunity to pick up more gold skins. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
- SR 1-1499 (Bronze): 100 CP
- SR 1500-1999 (Silver): 200 CP
- SR 2000-2499 (Gold): 400 CP
- SR 2500-2999 (Platinum): 800 CP
- SR 3000-3499 (Diamond): 1200 CP
- SR 3500-3999 (Master): 2000 CP
- SR 4000-5000 (Grandmaster): 3000 CP
For more on Overwatch, check out GameSpot's breakdown video above that covers the shooter's first year. The game's Anniversary event is going on now, featuring three new Arena maps and new skins, among other things, while a Game of the Year edition is available now.
In other news, Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan has acknowledged feedback around the game's microtransactions, telling fans, "We are listening."
