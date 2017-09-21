New Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Video Shows DLC Fighter Monster Hunter

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite only launched this week, but already developer Capcom is gearing up to release new playable characters. Monster Hunter is the latest to be revealed, and you can check out some gameplay with the new fighter above.

Monster Hunter is one of four new playable characters coming as DLC this year. Capcom confirmed the others (Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom) to GameSpot earlier this week, though no release date has yet been set for any of them.

They'll join an existing cast of 32 fighters--check out all the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite characters here. Alternatively, take a look our guide on how to beat Ultron Omega or our glossary of terms for Marvel vs. Capcom newbies.

In our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite review-in-progress, critic Tamoor Hussain said the game's underlying mechanics make it an "outstanding fighting game."

He wrote: "Capcom has understood what caused the stagnation of Marvel vs. Capcom 3's competitive scene and, to some extent, the issues Street Fighter V currently faces. In response it has created a fighting game focused on individuality and expression, with deep systems that reward studious players but also accommodate casuals. As someone who both plays and watches fighting games, I am excited to see what the future holds for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." Read more in our full Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite review-in-progress, and keep an eye out for our final review soon.