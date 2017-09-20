Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Tips - Glossary Of Terms For Newbies

You could write a book on all the FGC (fighting game community) slang that is thrown around in tournaments and on the internet. The Marvel vs. Capcom series even has some of its own slang. It's not easy to keep up with it all, but this handy guide will help learn and understand some of the terms that you may see in our guides or elsewhere online.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more of our thoughts on the game, check out our MvC: Infinite review in progress, and be sure to check back often for our final review. And if you're curious what others thought about the game, you can look at our review roundup.

Advancing Guard: A block that knocks your opponent back. This is achieved by pressing two attack buttons while blocking an attack. It will also reflect projectiles.

Aerial Recovery: After being hit into the air, your character can recover before hitting the ground by pressing any attack button. This will put your character back on his or her feet after being attacked.

Aerial Block: Blocking an attack while in the air.

Anti-Air: A move that is useful against an opponent who is airborne. The best Anti-Air moves are from the standing position and take priority against an incoming attack from above.

Armor: If a move has armor, that means that the character can take a hit while the move is active and it won't interrupt the attack animation. Moves with armor in MvCI are usually charge moves, which makes them particularly dangerous.

Auto Combo: MvCI has an auto combo system where every character can perform an auto combo by mashing the light punch button.

BnB: Stands for bread and butter. This refers to a character-specific combo to a character that is considered a mainstay combo for that character.

Chip Damage: Characters still take a small amount of damage against special moves and Hyper Combos. That damage is called chip damage. That's why it's a good idea to throw a Hyper Combo when your opponent has a sliver of health left. The chip damage will KO them.

Counter: When an attack is landed in the middle of an enemy attack. Counter moves do more damage than if the character was just standing in a neutral stance.

Drop: When you are in the middle of a combo, but fail to finish it due to nerves or an incorrect button press.

HC: Stands for Hyper Combo. The meter has four stages and charges mostly by landing hit. A small amount of HC meter is gained by taking damage. No meter is gained by blocking.

HP: Called "Vitality Gauge" in MvCI Your character's life meter at the top of the screen.

Happy Birthday: When your opponent tags in their partner and both characters get caught up in a combo, inflicting damage on both of them.

Hit Confirm: Hit confirming guarantees that a special move (usually a Hyper Combo) will land. You land a hit that isn't blocked and immediately tack on a Hyper Combo so it's strung together with the previous hit.

Infinity Storm: Uses all the power of your equipped Infinity Stone. The meter needs to be at least 50% in order to activate.

Infinity Surge: Builds your Infinity Meter and activates a small attack depending on the Infinity Stone equipped.

Mix-Up: The act of mixing up high, mid and low attacks with a combo or freestyle to make it the most difficult to read and block.

Neutral: When your character is standing still and you aren't pressing any specific direction. Any attack performed in this stance is considered a neutral attack.

OTG: Stands for "off the ground." That means an attack will hit the player when they're laying on the ground, which opens them up for more juggles.

Salty: When you get grumpy or start complaining after a loss.

Throw Tech: Also known as "throw escape." Pressing the throw button at the same time your opponent activates a throw will cancel the throw.

Wake-up: When your character is getting up off the ground from being down. Some moves have a zero frame wake-up meaning your character can't be attacked between the time he or she is on the ground and the time the move comes out.

For more on how to better play Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, check out our in-depth guides below: