New Justice League Trailer Delivers Non-Stop Action And New Footage

DC's Justice League is now only a few weeks from release, and we're in the final stages of promotion. The superhero team-up sees Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman come together to fight the evil Steppenwolf, and a new trailer has been released.

This latest promo delivers quite a few new shots amongst the action--it's all very quick, but we see Amber Heard's Mera dispatching some Parademons with a single clap, and some new one-liners from The Flash. Check it out above.

The past few weeks have also seen the release of a pair of behind-the-scenes videos from the movie, featuring Cyborg and Aquaman. A series of stylish posters were also revealed.

Justice League was initially going to be directed by Zack Snyder, who previously helmed both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, Snyder left the movie after principal photography had been completed in May, following a family tragedy. Avengers director Joss Whedon has competed the movie, writing and directing the extensive reshoots that took place this summer.

The reshoot schedule also meant that Superman actor Henry Cavill was forced to work on both Justice League and Mission: Impossible 6 simultaneously, leaving DC no option but to edit the mustache he is wearing for M:I6 out of his Justice League scenes.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. It hits theaters on November 17, 2017.