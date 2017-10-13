Aquaman Gets His Own Justice League Teaser Trailer

Justice League is a month away, which means teasers for the movie are going to start appearing all over the internet, giving a better idea at the new superheroes being introduced in the first. First up is none other than Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Given that Aquaman is the first DC superhero set for a solo movie after Justice League, it makes sense to feature his character. After all, he hasn't been seen much outside of that short glimpse in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice--the same goes with Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Meanwhile, The Flash (Ezra Miller) made a cameo appearance in Suicide Squad.

In this new look at Aquaman, Momoa gives some insight into who Arthur Curry is when introduced in the film. "He's the heir to the throne of Atlantis, but he's not the king yet," the actor explains. "When he finds his place with the Justice League, that's when he can really put his skills to use."

He also shares a highlight from production of the film, which also happens to be one of the better moments seen in trailers for the movie thus far. "One of my favorite things to film was when I jumped on the Batmobile," Momoa says. "That was badass. I was like, 'I cannot believe I'm surfing the Batmobile right now.'"

A second, much shorter teaser focuses on the building of the team as they prepare for a battle against Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons. As with almost every other promotional clip for the film, Superman (Henry Cavill) is nowhere to be seen. While he died at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character will appear in the film.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.