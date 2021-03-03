Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Fortnite Update 15.50 Aliens: Fireteam Dr. Seuss PS Plus March Elden Ring Leaked Video

New Games Coming In March 2021 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch, And PC

Here are the biggest games on every platform releasing in March 2021.

By on

1 Comments

March is upon us, and it's looking to be an extremely good month for RPG fans and anyone with a Nintendo Switch. Monster Hunter Rise brings intense battles against enormous creatures to the very-much-not-enormous Nintendo Switch, and the cooperative experts at Hazelight launch their next adventure It Takes Two this month, as well.

Below, you can see the biggest game releases in March on all major platforms. You can also check out our video games release dates of 2021 article for a comprehensive list of the whole year.

Release DateGamePlatform
March 2Harvest Moon: One WorldPS4, Switch
Yakuza: Like a DragonPS5
March 4Sea of Solitude: Director's CutSwitch
March 9Apex LegendsSwitch
March 16Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-ReckoningSwitch
Samurai ShodownXbox Series X|S
March 23Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive TownSwitch
March 25Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeXbox One, PC
March 26Balan WonderlandSwitch, PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
It Takes TwoSwitch, PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Monster Hunter RiseSwitch
March 30Evil Genius 2: World DominationPC
March TBADisco Elysium: The Final CutPS5, PS4, PC, Stadia

Apex Legends (Switch) -- March 9

It's available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox already, but Respawn's Apex Legends has been absent on the Nintendo Switch for more than two years. That is finally changing on March 9, with the game support cross-platform play and all the same features as the versions on more-powerful systems. On Switch, you'll get 30 free levels for the Season 8 Battle Pass as well as a double XP bonus for the first two weeks. Plus, the port is being handled by the wizards at Panic Button, so we're confident it's going to run smoothly.

Further reading:

It Takes Two (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) -- March 26

Eccentric director Josef Fares--has built a reputation for himself and studio Hazelight as a master of cooperative adventure. We saw it with the multiplayer-only A Way Out, and Hazelight's It Takes Two, as the name suggests, will also be multiplayer-only. A more colorful and whimsical take on the concept than its predecessor, It Takes Two looks like Fares' take on a game by Double Fine or Media Molecule, and the game comes with an online Friend Pass so someone can join you without buying it.

Further reading:

See at Amazon

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) -- March 26

Monster Hunter games had a big following on handheld systems, including 3DS, before the massively successful Monster Hunter World released on consoles and PC. The franchise is coming back to Nintendo with Monster Hunter Rise, a full-fledged role-playing adventure complete with wyvern riding and a new "Wirebug" tool that lets you go almost anywhere. Though it's perfect for shorter play sessions, it isn't a watered-down experience, and it should also be a good entry point for newcomers.

Further reading:

See at Amazon

