New Game Of Thrones Set Photos Bring The Starks Back Together

Another batch of photos from the Game of Thrones set have emerged. Although they don't reveal anything new about the upcoming Season 8, they do offer the reunion of the Starks that we've been waiting years for.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD

Entertainment Weekly published the photos today, which see the living Starks enjoying each other's company. Provided you're aware of who's still alive after Season 6, there are no real spoilers here. The photos consist of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Bran (Isaac Wright) in full costume, standing around together--and actually smiling, except for Bran. Some of the shots are downright bizarre. In particular, it's weird to see Sansa leaning out the window of a trailer while in costume.

Smiles aside, it all seems like a potential preview for where the series could be headed. All four characters are now back on the same continent, and their paths are seemingly converging. You can see a handful of photos in the gallery below, and head over to EW to check out the rest.

Photo credit: EW/Marc Hom

Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16.