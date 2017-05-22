New Game Of Thrones S7 Images Revealed, Actor Says Season Has Best Scripts Ever

Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season in July. Ahead of that, seven new images from the upcoming season have been released, while one of the actors says the scripts are the best yet.

You can see all of the new images in Entertainment Weekly's gallery here. You'll see a 747-sized dragon, Jon and Arya on horseback, Jaime and Cersei looking serious, and more.

In other news, Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, told EW that the Game of Thrones Season 7 scripts are "the best seven episodes" that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have written.

"The story is going toward a conclusion," Glen added. "There's no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game."

You can read the full interview here.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Sunday, July 16. Only more season is planned, though there are multiple scripts for prequels in the works.